Masco Corporation (MAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Both Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) and Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) compete on a level playing field in the General Building Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco Corporation 36 1.40 N/A 2.29 16.50 Armstrong Flooring Inc. 13 0.38 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Masco Corporation and Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Masco Corporation and Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco Corporation 0.00% 0% 12.6% Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Masco Corporation. Its rival Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 1.4 respectively. Armstrong Flooring Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Masco Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Masco Corporation and Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco Corporation 0 0 7 3.00 Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Masco Corporation is $45.71, with potential upside of 14.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.9% of Masco Corporation shares and 0% of Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares. Masco Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masco Corporation -1.1% -6.59% 1.83% 22.01% 0.58% 29.48% Armstrong Flooring Inc. -7.72% -26.6% -26.35% -31.6% -18.05% -9.12%

For the past year Masco Corporation has 29.48% stronger performance while Armstrong Flooring Inc. has -9.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Masco Corporation beats Armstrong Flooring Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors. The companyÂ’s Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications; and integrated bathroom vanity and countertop products. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors; and staple guns, hammer tackers, glue guns, and rivet tools, as well as staples, glues, and rivets. The company sells its products under DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃœPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, MASTER PLUMBER, BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, QUALITY CABINETS, MOORES, ESSENCE SERIES, MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, EVOLUTION, ARROW, POWERSHOT, and EASYSHOT brands. It offers its products through home center retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan.