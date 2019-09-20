Masco Corporation (MAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Both Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) are General Building Materials companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco Corporation 39 1.43 N/A 2.29 17.77 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 4 0.96 N/A 0.32 11.21

In table 1 we can see Masco Corporation and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Masco Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Masco Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Masco Corporation and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco Corporation 0.00% -928.2% 13% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.00% 13.5% 12.5%

Risk and Volatility

Masco Corporation is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.44. In other hand, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has beta of 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Masco Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Masco Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Masco Corporation and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco Corporation 0 1 5 2.83 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Masco Corporation’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 16.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Masco Corporation and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 26.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Masco Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masco Corporation 4.01% 3.03% 3.71% 26.69% 3.29% 39.43% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.28% 4.75% 0% -13.9% 5.37% -4.85%

For the past year Masco Corporation has 39.43% stronger performance while Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has -4.85% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Masco Corporation beats Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors. The companyÂ’s Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications; and integrated bathroom vanity and countertop products. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors; and staple guns, hammer tackers, glue guns, and rivet tools, as well as staples, glues, and rivets. The company sells its products under DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃœPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, MASTER PLUMBER, BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, QUALITY CABINETS, MOORES, ESSENCE SERIES, MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, EVOLUTION, ARROW, POWERSHOT, and EASYSHOT brands. It offers its products through home center retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan.