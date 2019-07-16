Masco Corporation (MAS) and Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) and Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP). The two are both General Building Materials companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco Corporation 37 1.37 N/A 2.29 16.50 Installed Building Products Inc. 48 1.23 N/A 1.83 30.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Installed Building Products Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Masco Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Masco Corporation is currently more affordable than Installed Building Products Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) and Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco Corporation 0.00% 0% 12.6% Installed Building Products Inc. 0.00% 28.5% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.42 beta indicates that Masco Corporation is 42.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Installed Building Products Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Masco Corporation are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Installed Building Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Installed Building Products Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Masco Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Masco Corporation and Installed Building Products Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco Corporation 0 0 7 3.00 Installed Building Products Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Masco Corporation’s consensus target price is $45.71, while its potential upside is 17.39%. Meanwhile, Installed Building Products Inc.’s consensus target price is $47.8, while its potential downside is -15.23%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Masco Corporation is looking more favorable than Installed Building Products Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Masco Corporation and Installed Building Products Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 74.3%. About 0.5% of Masco Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are Installed Building Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masco Corporation -1.1% -6.59% 1.83% 22.01% 0.58% 29.48% Installed Building Products Inc. 5.03% 8.11% 26.61% 55.43% -7.67% 65.39%

For the past year Masco Corporation has weaker performance than Installed Building Products Inc.

Summary

Installed Building Products Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Masco Corporation.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors. The companyÂ’s Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications; and integrated bathroom vanity and countertop products. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors; and staple guns, hammer tackers, glue guns, and rivet tools, as well as staples, glues, and rivets. The company sells its products under DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃœPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, MASTER PLUMBER, BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, QUALITY CABINETS, MOORES, ESSENCE SERIES, MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, EVOLUTION, ARROW, POWERSHOT, and EASYSHOT brands. It offers its products through home center retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan.

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and cellulose insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.