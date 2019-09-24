Masco Corporation (MAS) and Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Contrasting side by side

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) and Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) have been rivals in the General Building Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco Corporation 39 1.40 N/A 2.29 17.77 Caesarstone Ltd. 15 0.98 N/A 0.65 21.51

Demonstrates Masco Corporation and Caesarstone Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Caesarstone Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Masco Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Masco Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Caesarstone Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) and Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco Corporation 0.00% -928.2% 13% Caesarstone Ltd. 0.00% 4.8% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

Masco Corporation has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1.6 beta and it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Masco Corporation are 1.5 and 1. Competitively, Caesarstone Ltd. has 3.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Caesarstone Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Masco Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Masco Corporation and Caesarstone Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco Corporation 0 1 5 2.83 Caesarstone Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Masco Corporation has a 19.28% upside potential and a consensus target price of $48. Competitively Caesarstone Ltd. has a consensus target price of $19, with potential upside of 18.68%. The information presented earlier suggests that Masco Corporation looks more robust than Caesarstone Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Masco Corporation and Caesarstone Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 42% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Masco Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 48.76% of Caesarstone Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masco Corporation 4.01% 3.03% 3.71% 26.69% 3.29% 39.43% Caesarstone Ltd. -5.7% -6.51% -5.95% -5.63% -4.93% 3.61%

For the past year Masco Corporation has stronger performance than Caesarstone Ltd.

Summary

Masco Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Caesarstone Ltd.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors. The companyÂ’s Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications; and integrated bathroom vanity and countertop products. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors; and staple guns, hammer tackers, glue guns, and rivet tools, as well as staples, glues, and rivets. The company sells its products under DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃœPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, MASTER PLUMBER, BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, QUALITY CABINETS, MOORES, ESSENCE SERIES, MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, EVOLUTION, ARROW, POWERSHOT, and EASYSHOT brands. It offers its products through home center retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. The companyÂ’s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. It sells its products directly to fabricators, sub-distributors, and resellers; and indirectly through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in MP Menashe, Israel. Caesarstone Ltd. is a subsidiary of Cede & Co.