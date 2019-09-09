Masco Corp. (MAS) Shareholder Patten & Patten Cut Stake; As Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Resolution Capital LTD Trimmed Holding

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 43.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 833,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 4.01M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 12/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $2 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Masco Corp. (MAS) by 27.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 10,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 26,888 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 36,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 1.51 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Port Mngmt holds 0.48% or 252,950 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial reported 615 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc stated it has 1.44 million shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of has 141,211 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Cadence Capital Mgmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,023 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv invested in 632,257 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.35% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Amalgamated National Bank owns 92,849 shares. Westwood Hldg Grp Inc Inc owns 31,303 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aew Capital Ltd Partnership reported 5.02M shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Btim owns 0.05% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 181,655 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability holds 36,167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6.39M are held by Jpmorgan Chase.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 522,235 shares to 5.65M shares, valued at $406.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 278,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Analysts await Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 8.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.37 per share. HST’s profit will be $238.89 million for 12.57 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.85% negative EPS growth.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4,729 activity.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $200.51M for 14.71 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2,020 shares to 66,587 shares, valued at $11.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 6,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

