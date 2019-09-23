Masco Com (MAS) Shareholder Pggm Investments Has Increased Its Holding; Sun Life Financial Has Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $324,897

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 2,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $295,000, down from 5,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $118.93. About 5.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS Boosted 11c by Mark-to-Market Gains on New Accounting; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH,; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – DEALTALK-Brazilian bank IPO tests disruption potential of fintech firms; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – UBS’S DANIELE APA IS SAID TO PLAN RETURNING TO JPMORGAN; 30/04/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Global Economy Continues to Do Well

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Masco Corp Com (MAS) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 124,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 665,799 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.13M, up from 540,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Masco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 1.56M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $397.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 16,312 shares to 354,089 shares, valued at $18.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Steel names downgraded at J.P. Morgan on weak steel price outlook – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan Stockâ€™s Recent Strength Doesnâ€™t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Israel-based Bankshares Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Colonial Trust Advsr has 2.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 102,028 shares. Redwood Capital Management Limited Com holds 99,000 shares. Alesco Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 8,928 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 3.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 66,052 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt owns 18,104 shares. Sadoff Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & accumulated 99,103 shares. 27,892 were reported by Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Co. Flow Traders Us Limited Com has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,794 shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 291,627 shares. Intersect Capital invested in 1.88% or 43,407 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Com holds 0.28% or 1.19M shares. Hodges Mngmt Inc invested in 31,966 shares. Stearns Fincl Ser Group Inc invested in 0.24% or 11,660 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.29 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco downgraded to Neutral at Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco declares $0.135 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Inv Assocs Lc owns 23,546 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 539,419 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 214,303 shares. 4.48M were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated. Palladium Prns Limited Company invested 0.69% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Putnam Fl Mgmt Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Pggm Investments holds 665,799 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Services Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 765 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 5,600 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 22,482 shares.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:AVB) by 168,000 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $389.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New Com (NYSE:OC) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,000 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD).