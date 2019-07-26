Maryland Capital Management Upped Its Trex Company (TREX) Holding by $479,765; Share Value Declined; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Rose, Great West Life Assurance Company Has Boosted Its Holding

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Trex Company Inc (TREX) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 7,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 192,442 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, up from 184,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Trex Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 707,935 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 37,333 shares as the company's stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,917 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62 million, up from 230,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $101.77. About 3.75M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 47,041 shares to 3.20 million shares, valued at $154.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 316,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.77M shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Top Driverless Car Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool" on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Nasdaq 100 Movers: NXPI, CTRP – Nasdaq" published on March 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Morgan Stanley Upgrades NXP Semiconductor: 'We See A Stock Multiple With A Disproportionate Skew Higher' – Benzinga" on June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 190,170 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nomura Inc has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 4,603 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 18,974 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 827,614 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 1.49M shares. Osterweis Cap Management accumulated 75,845 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Wasatch Advsrs reported 2.11 million shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Legal General Group Inc Incorporated Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 65,535 shares. Coldstream Cap Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 3,820 shares. Geode Cap Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 6,600 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 9,020 shares in its portfolio.