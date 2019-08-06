Maryland Capital Management Upped Its Target (TGT) Stake; Adelante Capital Management Has Lowered By $3.07 Million Its Duke Realty (DRE) Position

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) stake by 7.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 102,291 shares as Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)’s stock rose 6.01%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 1.21M shares with $36.89M value, down from 1.31 million last quarter. Duke Realty Corporation now has $11.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 1.06M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE

Maryland Capital Management increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 21.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maryland Capital Management acquired 7,551 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Maryland Capital Management holds 42,162 shares with $3.38 million value, up from 34,611 last quarter. Target Corp now has $42.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.9. About 4.58 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 208,738 shares. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 82,401 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 690,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 629,961 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.12% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 333,869 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.08% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 2.12M shares. Rampart Invest Management Comm Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,174 shares. Van Eck Corporation invested in 0.01% or 82,670 shares. Automobile Association owns 662,627 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Com stated it has 405 shares. 541,394 are owned by Victory Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.05% or 188,348 shares. Green Street Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.68% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 276,600 shares. Amer Century Inc owns 0.03% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 896,170 shares.