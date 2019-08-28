Maryland Capital Management Trimmed Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) Position By $486,096; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Boosted Capital One Finl (COF) Stake

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 279.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc acquired 11,007 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 14,943 shares with $1.22 million value, up from 3,936 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $39.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $84.12. About 283,586 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%

Maryland Capital Management decreased Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) stake by 48.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maryland Capital Management sold 18,696 shares as Summit Finl Grp (SMMF)’s stock rose 2.54%. The Maryland Capital Management holds 20,000 shares with $530,000 value, down from 38,696 last quarter. Summit Finl Grp now has $308.82 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 523 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Maryland Capital Management increased Booking Holdings Inc stake by 191 shares to 7,569 valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.10M for 10.88 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $102,200 activity. Another trade for 4,088 shares valued at $102,200 was made by Kitzmiller Jason A on Friday, June 21.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is 26.60% above currents $84.12 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Jefferies upgraded Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Tuesday, May 14 to “Buy” rating.