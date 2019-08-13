Maryland Capital Management Stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) Upped by $367,747 as Valuation Declined; Sarbit Advisory Services Holding in Imax (IMAX) Cut as Stock Value Declined

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98 million, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 29,669 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corporation In China; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC THEATRES TO TRANSFORM 87 IMAX AT AMC LOCATIONS; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – CO, CINEWORLD RENEW 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS FOR ALL 55 SITES AND EXPECT ALL IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to IMAX on May 8 for “Methods and systems of vibrating a screen” (Belgian Inventor); 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI ARABIA AGREE TO IDENTIFY, DEVELOP LOCAL FILMS; 19/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day LA Named IMAX’s Creative Agency of Record; 01/05/2018 – IMAX’S GREG FOSTER WEIGHS FUTURE AT BIG-SCREEN EXHIBITOR; 19/04/2018 – IMAX & CINEPOLIS SIGN NEW FOUR-THEATRE PACT FOR IMAX IN INDIA

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 6,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 187,985 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 181,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 2.98 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “1 Big Reason T-Mobile/Sprint Will Be Good for Consumers – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 86,885 shares to 396,079 shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,740 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).