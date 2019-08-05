Maryland Capital Management Stake in Mastercard Class A (MA) Decreased by $983,475; Crown Castle International (CCI) Share Price Rose While Btr Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International (CCI) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 7,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 103,204 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, down from 111,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.03. About 506,056 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 157,380 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.06 million, down from 161,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $10.85 during the last trading session, reaching $258.6. About 2.30 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity. 350 shares were bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR, worth $41,283.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 45,800 shares to 100,970 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 12,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,642 shares to 35,002 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).