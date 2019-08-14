Maryland Capital Management Stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Has Boosted as Stock Price Declined; Bancolombia (CIB) Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Decreased Stake by $616,080 as Market Value Declined

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Bancolombia (CIB) by 30.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 12,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 27,082 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 39,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $49.98. About 176,295 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 8,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 24,248 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 15,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 1.96 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Lc has invested 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Fincl Bank Of Stockton holds 0.12% or 3,420 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 187,175 shares. Compton Capital Management Inc Ri accumulated 13,309 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth reported 42,046 shares. Miles reported 15,776 shares stake. Transamerica Advisors stated it has 15 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loudon Inv Limited Co stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Horan Cap stated it has 118,113 shares. Avalon Advsrs Lc reported 447,929 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation invested in 1.91 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp reported 567,830 shares. Morgan Dempsey holds 2.15% or 78,868 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 14,468 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 484 are owned by Sage Group Inc Inc.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Superdividend Etf (SDIV) by 30,269 shares to 184,797 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 4,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,683 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

