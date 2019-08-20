Maryland Capital Management Raised Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake; Valero Energy New (VLO) Position Maintained by Summit Securities Group Llc

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 283.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 44,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 60,065 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, up from 15,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $223.99. About 688,871 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 2349.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 7,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, up from 298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.63. About 1.41 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery running at 10 pct above capacity; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 0.46% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bp Public Ltd Company owns 45,000 shares. Oak Oh has 0.64% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 123,030 shares. State Street accumulated 22.33 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 134,654 shares stake. Asset Management Inc holds 0.12% or 77,824 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). C M Bidwell Limited stated it has 33 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 42,537 shares. Scotia Cap reported 130,841 shares. Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 3,912 shares. Edgestream Prns LP invested in 0.07% or 5,720 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested in 70,322 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 2.36 million shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 9,416 shares to 784 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CZR) by 500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Call).

