Maryland Capital Management Position in Mastercard Class A (MA) Cut by $983,475; Live Your Vision Stake In Pfizer Com (PFE) Was Raised

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 157,380 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.06M, down from 161,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 16.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal; 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 7,865 shares to 192,442 shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Value Etf (SCHV) by 67,309 shares to 190,475 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 173,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,613 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Amt (MUB).

