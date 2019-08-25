Maryland Capital Management Lowered Its Marriott Intl Class A (MAR) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Willingdon Wealth Management Holding In Marriott Intl New (MAR) Was Has Upped

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 22740% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 10,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 10,278 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 45 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 1.74M shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – POST BANK IN BULGARIA SIGNS EU58M DEAL FOR MARRIOTT HOTEL; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED COMBINED LOYALTY PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Certain Fiji Assets to Fiji National Provident Fund; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 05/03/2018 Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos Slated to Open in June

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (MAR) by 98.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 147,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 2,164 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 149,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 1.74M shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL & SIMON EXPAND RELATIONSHIP; 05/03/2018 Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos Slated to Open in June; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms the CTL Rating of Times Square Hotel Trust; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Marriott International Unveils Unified Loyalty Programs With One Set of Benefits

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Soft Calvin Klein Unit Mar PVH Corp’s (PVH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Akamai Declares Senior Notes Offering Due to Mature in 2027 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MAR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 18,423 shares to 160 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 27,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,455 were accumulated by Cypress Gru. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 23,502 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 526,079 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.2% or 10.98M shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd has 0.03% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 764,851 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 219,291 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associate invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Bessemer Gp reported 1,078 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc owns 0.04% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 3,393 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Co invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas reported 9,150 shares stake. 50,995 were accumulated by Baltimore. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 600,098 shares. Blackrock owns 17.08M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldg has invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Llc stated it has 5,709 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Llc owns 1,965 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 54,847 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Beck Capital Limited has 0.99% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Mason Street Ltd Liability Company accumulated 40,220 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 24,371 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cap Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 15,536 shares. 2,199 were reported by Boys Arnold & Inc. 30,261 are owned by Allstate Corporation. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 25,650 shares in its portfolio. Family Firm invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% or 2,940 shares in its portfolio.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,618 shares to 127,836 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 8,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).