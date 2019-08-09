Maryland Capital Management Lowered Its Epam Systems (EPAM) Holding; Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $105 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 23. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 18. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. See Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $151.0000 New Target: $152.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $147.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

18/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: $113.0000 New Target: $122.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $116.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $142.0000 Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $105 New Target: $115 Maintain

Maryland Capital Management decreased Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) stake by 1.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maryland Capital Management sold 2,695 shares as Epam Systems Inc (EPAM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Maryland Capital Management holds 135,812 shares with $22.97M value, down from 138,507 last quarter. Epam Systems Inc now has $10.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $186.06. About 295,892 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $49.17 billion. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands. It has a 26.76 P/E ratio. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Cap reported 3.7% stake. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 20,255 shares. Nomura Hldg owns 12,179 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 300 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Svcs Advsrs has 0.06% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 125,695 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.06% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Florida-based Naples Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.28% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 340 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 2,587 shares. Pettee Inc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Whittier holds 21,973 shares. Orca Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3,180 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Skba Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 50,920 shares. Bb&T Lc holds 240,406 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.05% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $138.74. About 900,716 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review

Maryland Capital Management increased Welltower Inc Reit stake by 20,928 shares to 50,746 valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc. Class A stake by 520 shares and now owns 13,526 shares. Simon Ppty Group Reit (NYSE:SPG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 89,748 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Com holds 6,592 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 124,669 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 11,967 shares. 576,883 are held by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 67,134 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc owns 4,575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 961 shares. The Michigan-based Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Maryland-based Profit Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 2.88% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 6,624 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 2,885 shares. Ent Fincl Services reported 269 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Logan Capital Mgmt invested 0.73% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

