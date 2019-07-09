Maryland Capital Management Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR); Gratia Capital Position in Bgc Partners (BGCP) Decreased by $5.32 Million

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 1.28M shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 13/04/2018 – FENICS Market Data launches scholarship award for Business Analytics students at Imperial College Business School; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Assigned Stable Rating Outlooks to Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED PREVIOUSLY EXISTING BGC CREDIT AGREEMENT OF $150 MLN BETWEEN PARTIES; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CANTOR FITZGERALD & BGC AT ‘BBB-‘, OTLK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL BOOSTED BGC, MON, TIVO, ATUS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners Long-term Issuer Default Ratings at ‘BBB-‘ and Short-term IDRs at ‘F3’; 09/03/2018 – BGC Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES 2Q CONSOLIDATED REV $890M-$940M, EST. $921.5M

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 8,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,248 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 15,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 2.13 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Superdividend Etf (SDIV) by 30,269 shares to 184,797 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Finl Grp (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bkd Wealth Ltd Co reported 19,153 shares stake. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 8,960 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 22,640 shares. Haverford Fincl Ser reported 69,147 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Deprince Race And Zollo owns 295,266 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Lederer And Associates Investment Counsel Ca reported 2.22% stake. Waddell And Reed Incorporated holds 606,076 shares. National Asset holds 5,285 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Aviva Plc holds 0.11% or 232,497 shares in its portfolio. Kistler stated it has 7,258 shares. The Oregon-based Becker Mgmt Inc has invested 0.3% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Plancorp Lc holds 8.31% or 320,440 shares. Kings Point Management reported 1,280 shares. First American State Bank invested 0.23% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 43.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $57.96 million for 7.94 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.