Maryland Capital Management Increases Holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM); Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Joho Capital Upped Holding by $49.88 Million as Shares Rose

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 783,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.89 million, up from 408,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 2,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 51,889 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.80M, up from 49,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.76. About 10.57 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Facing Shareholder Backlash Over Oil Sands Financing; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Independent Board Chairman, Vesting for Govt Service; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 18/03/2018 – PROTECTIONISM POSES RISK TO INFLATION: JPMORGAN’S MARRON; 20/04/2018 – The platform was built over more than a year using Quorum, a type of open-source blockchain that JPMorgan has developed inhouse; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly: Still Upbeat on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. SERVICES PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.1 LAST MONTH; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS; 15/05/2018 – 10-year Treasury yield can get to 4 percent before it punishes stocks: J.P. Morgan strategist

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $653.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 275,459 shares to 3.92 million shares, valued at $164.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $843.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,201 shares to 30,771 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 98,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,967 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

