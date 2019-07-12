Maryland Capital Management Holding In Lockheed Martin (LMT) Was Upped; Magnetar Financial Continues to Hold Stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 2,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,912 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.88M, up from 60,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $368.23. About 1.35M shares traded or 11.02% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620 Billion Defense Market; 08/03/2018 – The Pentagon needs to ‘understand the cost’ of buying more F-35 jets, Lockheed Martin CEO says; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q EPS $4.02; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Resists $119 Million in Fixes for Its $406 Billion F-35; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed shrugs off F-35 spat to lift outlook; 06/03/2018 – Weapons of the future: Here’s the new war tech Lockheed Martin is pitching to the Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 21124.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 591,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 594,295 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.31 million, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $286.76. About 755,018 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1

