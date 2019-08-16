Maryland Capital Management Holding in Becton Dickinson&Co (BDX) Has Increased by $752,727; As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Stock Value Rose, Accuvest Global Advisors Cut Its Position by $1.18 Million

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Becton Dickinson&Co (BDX) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 59,917 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96 million, up from 56,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson&Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $247.96. About 218,202 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 11,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,633 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 16,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 3.12M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 7,617 shares to 11,484 shares, valued at $967,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 105,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Rh Common Stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wellington Shields Capital Llc, New York-based fund reported 36,540 shares. 16,888 are held by Leisure. Crossvault Capital Limited Com holds 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 6,492 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 14.73% or 454,091 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,100 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) reported 30,900 shares stake. Pinnacle Advisory Grp invested in 4,804 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hennessy Advsr Inc holds 0.55% or 113,650 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co reported 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pension Serv reported 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 3,408 shares. 6,387 were reported by Miracle Mile Limited Liability Com. Moreno Evelyn V, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 69,611 shares. 3,325 were accumulated by Harvey Cap.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 147,212 shares to 2,164 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,740 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inco.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Peninsula Asset holds 18,746 shares. Westwood Grp Inc Inc invested 1.74% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Carmignac Gestion has 3.37% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ghp Invest Advsr Inc owns 3,710 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 722,812 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Regentatlantic Limited Liability owns 5,422 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company stated it has 57,354 shares. Bowen Hanes And Incorporated holds 13,558 shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt has invested 3.94% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 68,089 are owned by Troy Asset Mgmt. Colony Group Llc holds 0.14% or 13,256 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Invest Management Ltd holds 0.39% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 92,903 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited stated it has 16,701 shares.

