Maryland Capital Management Has Upped Its Duke Energy (DUK) Holding; CGE ENERGY (CGEI) Shorts Decreased By 75%

CGE ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:CGEI) had a decrease of 75% in short interest. CGEI’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 75% from 400 shares previously. It closed at $0.74 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Maryland Capital Management increased Duke Energy Corp (DUK) stake by 9.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maryland Capital Management acquired 7,716 shares as Duke Energy Corp (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Maryland Capital Management holds 85,300 shares with $7.53M value, up from 77,584 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp now has $67.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.19. About 1.68 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $93’s average target is -0.20% below currents $93.19 stock price. Duke Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 18. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $9600 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8800 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Thursday, August 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Energy buys fourth Texas solar project – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Hurricane Dorian begins to impact NC; Duke Energy warns hundreds of thousands could lose power – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lipe & Dalton has 243 shares. Acadian Asset owns 268,105 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1.76M shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 6,000 shares. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Financial has invested 0.55% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 203,531 were accumulated by Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership. Monetary Management Grp holds 3,683 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 98,188 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The reported 1.29 million shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Llc accumulated 296,504 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.19% or 140,404 shares. Comm Bancshares holds 306,632 shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il invested in 35,274 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 14,670 shares.

Maryland Capital Management decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 8,599 shares to 288,245 valued at $38.61M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 194 shares and now owns 18,234 shares. Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.