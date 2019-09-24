Maryland Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $367,242 as Stock Value Declined; First Quadrant LP Trimmed Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position by $1.32 Million; Stock Value Rose

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,234 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53M, down from 18,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $16.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1769.17. About 1.32M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 16/05/2018 – Prime Perks: Amazon Dangles Discounts For Whole Foods Shoppers; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Norquist; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders an evaluation of the Postal Service following his criticism of Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is launching a new Echo Dot Kids Edition; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $838.51. About 164,727 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Chipotle Names Marissa Andrada Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – BOARD HAS APPROVED INVESTMENT OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MLN, EXCLUSIVE OF COMMISSIONS; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL SAYS AGREEMENT FURTHER PROVIDES THAT CRUMPACKER RELEASES ANY LEGAL CLAIMS AGAINST CHIPOTLE; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miles Cap Incorporated holds 765 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Torray Lc owns 2.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,830 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 1.26% or 5,455 shares in its portfolio. Fosun International holds 2,569 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,957 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated accumulated 401,558 shares. Whitnell And invested in 0.46% or 644 shares. The Florida-based Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 4.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Seabridge Investment Limited Co has 292 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Ltd accumulated 202 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 2.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York has 18,725 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Joel Isaacson & Ltd Company holds 0.81% or 2,922 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 0.9% or 5,663 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 96.15 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $843.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,854 shares to 68,345 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 8,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rmr Group Inc The A by 12,387 shares to 63,772 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp Class A (NYSE:HEI.A) by 8,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% or 298 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Stevens Mgmt LP accumulated 2,117 shares. 13D Management Limited Liability has invested 6.45% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Northern holds 0.05% or 291,382 shares. Axa invested in 34,579 shares or 0.1% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) stated it has 191 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 1,444 shares. Eaton Vance reported 123,120 shares. 59,796 are held by Columbus Circle. Old National Financial Bank In owns 500 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 548 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bartlett And invested in 0.01% or 345 shares. Raymond James Serv Advisors holds 2,199 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 1,514 shares in its portfolio.