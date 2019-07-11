Maryland Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $2.35 Million as Valuation Declined; Facebook Cl A (FB) Holder Hodges Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $433,260 as Stock Rose

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,307 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 11,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 20.57M shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Thune and Nelson Call on Facebook CEO to Testify; 24/04/2018 – WhatsApp raises minimum age in Europe to 16 ahead of data law change; 12/03/2018 – Facebook to Stream Gfinity E-Sports Series Online Through 2018; 22/03/2018 – Suspicious package found near London HQ of Cambridge Analytica; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Valuation Drops $75 Billion In Week After Cambridge Analytica Scandal — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook exec grilled by UK Parliament over data leaks; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING NEW POLICY PROMPTS FOR ADVERTISERS; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHUTTING DOWN PARTNER CATEGORIES; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to boost data transparency; 28/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Facebook gives privacy tools makeover after backlash over practices –

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 86,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 396,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93 million, down from 482,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 38.84M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 28/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: REDEMPTION OF SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – U.S. senators push banks for information on Russian ‘oligarchs’; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EX-BOFA EXEC MTANGI TO JOIN END OF MAY; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America cyber tech chief says; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Bolsters Business Serving Richest Clients; 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK HAD UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH ELECTRONIC LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS SUCH AS CITADEL SECURITIES, KNIGHT CAPITAL, D.E. SHAW, TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, AND MADOFF SECURITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $128,408 on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integer Holdings Corp by 22,369 shares to 90,716 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 11,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,393 shares, and cut its stake in Regis Corp Minn (NYSE:RGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 520 shares to 13,526 shares, valued at $15.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Bk N A (NYSE:WFC) by 8,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM).