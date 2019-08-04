Maryland Capital Management Has Raised Vf (VFC) Stake; Shorts at CBD OF DENVER (CBDD) Lowered By 61.7%

Maryland Capital Management increased Vf Corp (VFC) stake by 7.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maryland Capital Management acquired 14,104 shares as Vf Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Maryland Capital Management holds 208,182 shares with $18.09M value, up from 194,078 last quarter. Vf Corp now has $32.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 2.02M shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019

CBD OF DENVER INC (OTCMKTS:CBDD) had a decrease of 61.7% in short interest. CBDD’s SI was 28,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 61.7% from 73,100 shares previously. The stock increased 20.00% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0006. About 3.02 million shares traded. CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Maryland Capital Management decreased Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) stake by 2,695 shares to 135,812 valued at $22.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) stake by 4,080 shares and now owns 105,683 shares. Paypal Holdings Inco was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera owns 5,050 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 331,566 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.03% or 18,965 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 26,375 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.14% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Fincl Serv accumulated 0.07% or 3,752 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 32 shares. Proshare Limited Company has 0.48% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 914,137 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of America De has 0.09% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Jnba Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 24 shares. Columbus Circle Investors stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Smithfield reported 890 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc invested in 0.1% or 212,506 shares. Bb&T Corporation owns 211,422 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.46% or 52,247 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. 24,926 shares were sold by Holtz Curtis A., worth $2.14M on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 8,894 shares valued at $759,462 was sold by MEAGHER LAURA C.

Among 4 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VF had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of VFC in report on Tuesday, May 14 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, February 19. UBS maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) rating on Friday, May 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $8700 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The company was reinitiated on Monday, March 18 by Citigroup.

CBD of Denver Inc. engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol products. The company has market cap of $468,441. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc. and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc. in 2018.