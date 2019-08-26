Maryland Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Wells Fargo Bk N A (WFC) by $392,496; Alleghany Increased Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $16.07 Million

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo Bk N A (WFC) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 8,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 60,450 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 52,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo Bk N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 21.15M shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – CAI Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – CFPB AND OCC HAVE COLLECTIVELY OFFERED TO RESOLVE MATTERS FOR AGGREGATE OF $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 14/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman is betting against Canadian financials, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Also Vote Against Auditor and Wells Fargo’s Proposed Executive Compensation Plan; 09/04/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: REASONABLY POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES WERE $2.6B AT 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Practices Probed by Labor Department

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45M, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 5.92 million shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: WORKING WITH GDS COS TO IMPROVE MERCHANDISING CAPABILITIES; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MICHAEL THOMAS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: MALWARE COULD ONLY AFFECT INFO SHOWN ON THE SCREEN; 18/04/2018 – WXYZ Detroit: #BREAKING: Delta flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach lands safely after blowing a tire; 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said; 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 27/04/2018 – @JohnAGordon @Delta Shameful. They could have walked us off the plane ten times over already; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 355,000 shares to 562,000 shares, valued at $192.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 680,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Superdividend Etf (SDIV) by 30,269 shares to 184,797 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 4,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,683 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MAR).