Maryland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Middleton & Co Trimmed Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $483,812

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) by 48.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 18,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Summit Finl Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 8,598 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500.

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 6,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 140,149 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, down from 146,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B AS PART OF GLOBAL COFFEE PACT; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION IS `REASONABLY PRICED’; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 30/04/2018 – Low-Wage Workers Will Be Directly Impacted by the California Supreme Court’s Decision in Troester v. Starbucks Inc; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES; 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3,090 shares to 10,485 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bender Robert reported 58,752 shares. Aspen Management invested in 0.46% or 8,811 shares. Birinyi Associates Inc invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bellecapital Ltd holds 80,725 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 133,721 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,995 were reported by Bancorporation Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd. Vantage Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Klingenstein Fields & holds 149,074 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. 72,090 are owned by Private Wealth Ptnrs. Essex Company Ltd Liability Company has 21,906 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc has 2.74M shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 187,592 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 1.72 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Norinchukin Retail Bank The has 0.29% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 302,650 shares.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $102,200 activity.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.01 million for 11.07 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 520 shares to 13,526 shares, valued at $15.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).