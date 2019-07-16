Maryland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) Position; Hg Vora Capital Management Decreased Its Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Position

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) stake by 13.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)’s stock rose 2.17%. The Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 7.75M shares with $83.93M value, down from 9.00 million last quarter. Diamondrock Hospitality Co now has $2.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 647,591 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018

Maryland Capital Management decreased Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) stake by 48.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maryland Capital Management sold 18,696 shares as Summit Finl Grp (SMMF)’s stock rose 5.36%. The Maryland Capital Management holds 20,000 shares with $530,000 value, down from 38,696 last quarter. Summit Finl Grp now has $329.48 million valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 1,378 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 0.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.46 million for 8.15 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.64 million were reported by Principal Financial Gru. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 183 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Victory Cap Management holds 0.09% or 3.72M shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 0.01% or 14,795 shares. 191,753 are owned by Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 235,182 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.64% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Geode Capital Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Rhumbline Advisers holds 655,630 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 0.03% or 10,830 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated holds 0.05% or 36,400 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest reported 3.45M shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc owns 755 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.02% or 141,372 shares.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Travel + Leisure Recognizes DiamondRock’s Havana Cabana Resort As A Top Ten Resort Hotel In Florida – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should You Analyze REIT Stock DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DiamondRock Hospitality +3.9% as Wells Fargo upgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamondrock Hospitality had 8 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DRH in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell” rating. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $10.5000 target in Thursday, June 27 report. The stock of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) earned “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, January 25. The stock of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $6.84M for 12.04 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $65,924 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider HINKLE GARY L bought $17,819. Kitzmiller Jason A had bought 4,088 shares worth $102,200. MCDANIEL DUKE A sold 2,296 shares worth $54,095.

Maryland Capital Management increased Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 8,910 shares to 24,248 valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) stake by 10,405 shares and now owns 165,102 shares. Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was raised too.