Maryland Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Target (TGT); Facebook (FB) Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Lifted Stake by $1.53 Million as Stock Price Rose

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 9,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 92,158 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26 million, up from 82,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $184.31. About 8.69M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – BRITISH POLICE OFFICER DEVELOPED MINOR SYMPTOMS DUE TO CONTACT WITH OBJECT THAT HAD SECONDARY CONTAMINATION AFTER SPY POISONING – DAILY MAIL NEWSPAPER; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 4% after a bad weekend of news; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 15/05/2018 – Uber Joins Facebook In ‘Sorry Cycle’ With Apologetic TV Ad — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WORK INCLUDES A NEW INVESTIGATIVE TOOL; 21/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO Mark #Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 21/05/2018 – MoveOn and other left-leaning groups are petitioning FTC to break up Facebook; 23/04/2018 – Cambridge academic defends role in Facebook data scandal

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 7,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 42,162 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 34,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $82.82. About 2.67M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icf International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 122,626 shares to 287,497 shares, valued at $21.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 28,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,134 shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 6.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.02M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 2.65% or 107.95M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Greenleaf Trust has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.93% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 313,777 shares. Horseman Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 36,100 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Addison Capital Communications reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department invested in 0.05% or 1,320 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Selway Asset accumulated 10,669 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Ems Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 6.84% or 546,910 shares. Roosevelt Grp Inc Incorporated holds 134,889 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has 359,501 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 851,086 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 1.06% or 50,847 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,468 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Internet Stocks Getting Hammered – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook wins review of BlackBerry photo tag patent – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Hires Vineâ€™s Former Leader to Counter TikTok’s Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.