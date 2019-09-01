Maryland Capital Management Has Lifted Southern Co (SO) Holding by $376,686; Market Value Rose; Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Shareholder Second Curve Capital Upped Stake by $3.06 Million

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 7,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 102,259 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 94,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 7.15 million shares traded or 56.64% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 231,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 744,936 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has 13,789 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 250,000 are held by Hennessy Advsrs. Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 24,891 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt holds 0.06% or 21,484 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 1.91 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 40,179 shares. Franklin Res holds 0% or 31,105 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 220,276 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hilton Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Moreover, Focused Wealth has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 10,052 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company reported 7.50 million shares. 15,672 are owned by Metropolitan Life Company New York.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 4,080 shares to 105,683 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,740 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Superdividend Etf (SDIV).

