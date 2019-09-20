Maryland Capital Management Has Lifted Its Trex Company (TREX) Holding; Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) Shorts Up By 10.48%

Maryland Capital Management increased Trex Company Inc (TREX) stake by 4.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maryland Capital Management acquired 8,195 shares as Trex Company Inc (TREX)’s stock rose 24.20%. The Maryland Capital Management holds 200,637 shares with $14.39 million value, up from 192,442 last quarter. Trex Company Inc now has $5.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 217,672 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25

Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB) had an increase of 10.48% in short interest. CLUB’s SI was 1.76M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.48% from 1.59 million shares previously. With 213,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB)’s short sellers to cover CLUB’s short positions. The SI to Town Sports International Holdings Inc’s float is 7.1%. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.017 during the last trading session, reaching $1.577. About 19,905 shares traded. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has declined 85.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Town Sports International To ‘B-‘; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 04/05/2018 – Boston Sports Clubs Announces Partnership with KIND Healthy Snacks in Support of Nurses; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR: Town Sports Intl Hldgs Ratings Placed On Watch Positive; 22/04/2018 – DJ Town Sports International Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLUB); 21/03/2018 S&P PLACED TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q Rev $107.1M; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $44.11 million. The firm offers special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodates cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, functional training zones, and babysitting services; and fee programs services, which comprise personal training, small group training, childrenÂ’s programs, and summer camps for kids.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.59 million activity. On Monday, August 26 the insider Walsh Patrick bought $664,630.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.41 million shares or 7.77% less from 19.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advsrs L P has invested 0% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Bankshares Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,842 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P invested in 0% or 717,811 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 53,000 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake. 10,020 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. D E Shaw & holds 0% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 47,894 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 111,940 shares. Wallace Capital Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 58,793 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 3,300 shares. 7,431 were reported by Macquarie Group. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Lmr Prtn Llp invested in 15,577 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 851,458 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold TREX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 54.64 million shares or 6.44% more from 51.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Ameritas Inv invested in 21,948 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.43M shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 110,047 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 11,083 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Atlantic Union Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Inc owns 35,988 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The invested in 129,971 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nevada-based Navellier & Associates has invested 0.04% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Asset Management holds 0% or 279 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trex Co has $80 highest and $72 lowest target. $77.33’s average target is -11.01% below currents $86.9 stock price. Trex Co had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 29 by Sidoti. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $72 target in Thursday, March 28 report.