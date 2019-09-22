Maryland Capital Management Has Lifted Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Essex Investment Management Co Maintains Position in Foster L B Co Com (FSTR)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 3,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,184 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, up from 7,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 19/04/2018 – Defense One: BREAKING: Drone-export rules to relax; Air Force leaders want to change space; Chat with Boeing’s defense boss;; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Foster L B Co Com (FSTR) by 16.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 14,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.89% . The hedge fund held 98,462 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69M, up from 84,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Foster L B Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.01. About 36,531 shares traded. L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) has risen 10.11% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.11% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Hldgs Grp, a Texas-based fund reported 178,970 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 0.66% or 262,035 shares in its portfolio. 26,200 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. First Western Capital Mgmt reported 4.09% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Everett Harris Ca holds 0.04% or 4,470 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.18% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Profund Advisors Lc has 0.29% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,531 shares. Cadence Commercial Bank Na stated it has 2,951 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP has invested 1.05% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). 20,000 are owned by Moore Management Lp. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.41% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Tompkins reported 1,576 shares. United Fire Grp Inc Inc holds 75,000 shares or 9.68% of its portfolio. Cwh Incorporated holds 0.09% or 630 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd accumulated 1.48 million shares.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $843.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Com (NYSE:ABT) by 5,755 shares to 349,553 shares, valued at $29.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Value Advantage Money F by 1.87M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.91M shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED).

