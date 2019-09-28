Maryland Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by $343,425 as Stock Declined; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Stake in Exelon (EXC) Has Lowered as Stock Declined

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 6,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 194,010 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.08M, up from 187,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 14,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 144,078 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91 million, down from 158,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 4.30 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $843.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Com (NYSE:ABT) by 5,755 shares to 349,553 shares, valued at $29.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 4,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,786 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 111,908 shares to 470,048 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 43,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $855.00 million for 13.80 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

