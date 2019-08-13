Maryland Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Target (TGT) as Share Price Rose; Mam Software Group (MAMS) Shareholder Bandera Partners Lowered Holding

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.49% . The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.50 million market cap company. It closed at $10.9 lastly. It is down 26.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 7,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 42,162 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 34,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $84.64. About 6.63 million shares traded or 30.85% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,864 for 45.42 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold MAMS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc accumulated 20,200 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.98% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Blackrock owns 20,744 shares. Bandera Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has 110,408 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Zpr Management has 28,431 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 34 shares. 1,014 are owned by Tower Capital Ltd Company (Trc). Minerva Advsr Lc accumulated 10,330 shares. Wynnefield Capital invested in 12.45% or 3.08 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 18,790 shares. Polar Asset Incorporated reported 301,220 shares. Acadian Asset Llc invested in 6,016 shares. Vanguard Incorporated reported 22,613 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 500 shares.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 4,185 shares to 157,380 shares, valued at $37.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Finl Grp (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inco.

