Maryland Capital Management Decreased Its Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) Stake by $486,096; Montecito Bank & Trust Has Raised Its Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Position by $361,200

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) by 48.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 18,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Summit Finl Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 2,189 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 12,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $107.43. About 1.74M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – LILLY & SIGILON THERAPEUTICS REPORT STRATEGIC PACT; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 25/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Said to Lure Bain, Advent for Animal Health (Correct); 19/04/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON LILLY, INCYTE’S BARCITINIB; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS ARE ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $465 MLN IN REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONES; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.15 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $65,924 activity. Shares for $17,819 were bought by HINKLE GARY L. Kitzmiller Jason A bought 4,088 shares worth $102,200.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $6.84M for 12.04 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,056 shares to 7,091 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 sales for $129.01 million activity. Zulueta Alfonso G had sold 4,000 shares worth $480,000. Shares for $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,151 shares to 29,868 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,528 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).