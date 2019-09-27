Maryland Capital Management Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $367,242; Stock Value Declined; Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Its Position in D R Horton (DHI) by $6.02 Million

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,234 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53M, down from 18,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $852.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $17.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1722.43. About 2.26 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Google has launched the Google Home and Google Home Mini in India, following Amazon into the market. via @cnbctech; 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 06/03/2018 – Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men and Zappos Partner to Benefit Charities with New Men’s Shoe Line; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco, Atlanta; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon defends cloud contract rivals call a lock for Amazon – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 29/05/2018 – Amazon Publishing to Launch Brand New Series from Bestselling Author Patricia Cornwell; 30/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Expanding Fashion Horizons; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 62.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 736,541 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27 million for 10.45 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 107,753 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 816 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office. Andra Ap reported 0.16% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bancorp has invested 0.17% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs has 9,586 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paragon Cap accumulated 7,288 shares or 0.18% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Alpine Woods Ltd Liability Co invested in 81,826 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 6,487 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 0.32% or 107,500 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 45,518 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 479,891 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Grp Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.59% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 55,810 shares.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $419.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 50,000 shares to 246,869 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manitowoc Co Inc (Call) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Company holds 904 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 1.05% stake. Advisors Cap Llc accumulated 0.07% or 601 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.32% or 1,403 shares. Sit Investment Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mngmt reported 5,802 shares or 4.54% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 257,169 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Associates reported 22,613 shares. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation accumulated 263 shares. 12,181 are owned by Dowling And Yahnke Llc. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel invested in 17,619 shares or 4.35% of the stock. Family Management holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,805 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn holds 839 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Old West Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.22% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Community Bancshares Na has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

