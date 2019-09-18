Maryland Capital Management Decreased Abbott Laboratories Com (ABT) Position By $483,420; Pfizer (PFE) Shorts Lowered By 10.69%

Maryland Capital Management decreased Abbott Laboratories Com (ABT) stake by 1.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maryland Capital Management sold 5,755 shares as Abbott Laboratories Com (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Maryland Capital Management holds 349,553 shares with $29.40M value, down from 355,308 last quarter. Abbott Laboratories Com now has $147.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 820,835 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) had a decrease of 10.69% in short interest. PFE’s SI was 56.97M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.69% from 63.79 million shares previously. With 22.43M avg volume, 3 days are for Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)’s short sellers to cover PFE’s short positions. The SI to Pfizer Inc’s float is 0.99%. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.59. About 5.83M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Consumer Deal Fizzles, but Drug Giant Still Has Options; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. –

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $104,160 was made by Gottlieb Scott on Friday, August 23.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 11.15% above currents $36.59 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, April 1. The stock has “Hold” rating by DZ Bank on Wednesday, August 28. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold Pfizer Inc. shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. The company has market cap of $202.38 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pfizer Innovative Health and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). It has a 16.91 P/E ratio. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $9100 lowest target. $92.75’s average target is 10.91% above currents $83.63 stock price. Abbott Labs had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Thursday, July 18. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $9300 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.