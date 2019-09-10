Maryland Capital Management Cut Its Epam Systems (EPAM) Stake by $455,455 as Share Price Rose; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Declined, Blackstone Group LP Has Upped Its Stake by $2.56 Million

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 2,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 135,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.97M, down from 138,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.99% or $15.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.03. About 348,713 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 321,963 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.00M shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $48.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 83,950 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Optimum Invest Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Cwm Ltd Co owns 31 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Naples Ltd Com reported 32,072 shares. 477 were reported by Shelton Cap Mgmt. 13,570 were reported by Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Ltd Llc. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd holds 131,471 shares. 660,027 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Liability has 97,310 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 4,000 shares. M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy This 7.1% Yielding Commercial Real Estate Finance Company – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread More Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Checking In With This 7.4%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 17, 2019.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.39 million for 40.10 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Allstate 6.25 Pfd Pfd Ser by 26,090 shares to 55,665 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest stated it has 15,209 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 596,471 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old Bancorp In invested in 0.02% or 2,179 shares. C M Bidwell Associates invested 0.14% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Logan Mngmt stated it has 70,636 shares. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 12,116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 252,683 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 132 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.02% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 47,000 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated reported 2,435 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 6,464 shares.