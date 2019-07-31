Maryland Capital Management Cut Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) as Market Valuation Rose; Jrm Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by $951,054

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 297,143 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 6,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,379 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 24,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $94.67. About 8.51 million shares traded or 9.96% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks settles with two men arrested at Philadelphia café; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 33,352 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl reported 149 shares. Nomura Asset Management Com Limited invested in 0.01% or 56,300 shares. Voloridge Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Granite Inv Prns Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. First Lp stated it has 17,559 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0% or 420 shares. Cornercap Counsel stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd stated it has 274,521 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 102,359 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. M&T Bank accumulated 41,049 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Savings Bank Of Mellon reported 781,235 shares. Stifel Finance Corp has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. MNR’s profit will be $20.72M for 15.68 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 sales for $567,555 activity. Miller Kevin S. bought $2,004 worth of stock. Shares for $500 were bought by Rytter Katie. HERSTIK NEAL also bought $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares. 18,555 shares valued at $243,998 were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Monday, June 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Invest Advsrs reported 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Brown Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 17,956 shares. Texas-based Fruth Mgmt has invested 2.75% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Barbara Oil holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 15,000 shares. M&T Financial Bank owns 308,165 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Bath Savings Tru has invested 2.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Inc has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price invested in 2.09% or 77,120 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel accumulated 12,631 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd accumulated 10,689 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 724,802 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,022 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 40,576 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Lc holds 134,308 shares. Haverford Serv holds 1.77% or 66,537 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $847.84M for 33.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $26.98 million activity. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by CULVER JOHN.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ) by 6,233 shares to 187,985 shares, valued at $11.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).