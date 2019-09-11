Maryland Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Trex Company (TREX); Visa (V) Stake Increased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 194,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.80 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.49. About 1.33M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Trex Company Inc (TREX) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 7,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 192,442 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84 million, up from 184,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Trex Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $88.47. About 24,574 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fin has invested 0.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Polen Cap Limited holds 7.44% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9.12M shares. Carmignac Gestion invested in 1.23M shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Co reported 198,858 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management has 37,193 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Axa holds 1.11% or 1.81M shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 332,863 shares. Incline Llc owns 127,306 shares. Bahl Gaynor has 0.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Diversified Tru reported 23,739 shares. Bowen Hanes And invested in 1.86% or 268,852 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dana Invest Advisors Inc accumulated 246,637 shares. Hemenway Tru holds 0.09% or 3,580 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 180,634 shares to 514,965 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Line Corp by 202,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 760,727 shares, and cut its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Incorporated invested in 668 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 47,837 shares. Cim Lc reported 0.22% stake. World Asset Management reported 4,005 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Tru Of Vermont holds 2,906 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 14,937 were accumulated by Polen Capital Ltd Liability Co. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Bb&T accumulated 4,588 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). First Advsrs Lp owns 47,122 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge LP owns 31,402 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 4,997 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiera Capital holds 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 49,896 shares.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 147,212 shares to 2,164 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 4,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,683 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Superdividend Etf (SDIV).