Maryland Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW); Baidu (BIDU) Market Valuation Declined While Newport Asia Has Decreased Its Holding by $43.33 Million

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 63,865 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.80 million, up from 60,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $217.21. About 216,026 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 82.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 370,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 79,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31 million, down from 449,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.95. About 1.16M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $843.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 194 shares to 18,234 shares, valued at $34.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories Com (NYSE:ABT) by 5,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,553 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Value Advantage Money F.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $391.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 30,000 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $188.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76M for 22.68 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.