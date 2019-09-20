Maryland Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Ecolab (ECL) Stake Boosted by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 54,753 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81M, up from 52,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.5. About 754,534 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 5,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 102,718 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87M, up from 97,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 7.70M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $843.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 4,278 shares to 96,786 shares, valued at $21.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories Com (NYSE:ABT) by 5,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,553 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Investorplace.com” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

