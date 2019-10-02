Maryland Capital Management Boosted Vf (VFC) Stake by $481,110 as Market Valuation Declined; As International Business Machines (IBM) Stock Value Rose, Lathrop Investment Management Increased Holding

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 5,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 71,317 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 million, up from 65,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $141.69. About 2.63M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 5,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 213,712 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.67M, up from 208,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.71. About 2.47M shares traded or 51.38% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.3% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3.68 million shares. Motco stated it has 1,665 shares. Court Place Advsrs Lc owns 4,722 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Westover Capital Llc has invested 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Marathon Trading has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 43,637 are held by Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Llc. Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.34% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Westfield Capital Management LP accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Company reported 0.55% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Regions Corp has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 103,743 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 0.32% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 39,246 are owned by Raymond James Trust Na. White Pine Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,006 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.11% or 3,553 shares. Personal Advisors Corp invested in 0.02% or 13,453 shares.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $352.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,045 shares to 61,235 shares, valued at $18.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,875 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $843.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 194 shares to 18,234 shares, valued at $34.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 4,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,360 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Value Advantage Money F.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

