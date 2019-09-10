Maryland Capital Management Boosted Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $606,552 as Shares Declined; Texas Permanent School Fund Has Increased Its Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position by $2.53 Million

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 1,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,720 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 6,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $365.6. About 2.92 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 26/03/2018 – The ceremonial key to the plane was handed to Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong on the tarmac at Boeing’s South Carolina plant; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 19/03/2018 – U.K. aerospace is dominated by Boeing, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Bombardier, GKN and Leonardo Helicopters; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 76.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 101,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 233,128 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, up from 131,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 3.46 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Names Susan B. Zaunbrecher As Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Selects Mitch Feiger as Chmn and CEO for Chicago Region; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Mb Financial’s Ratings For Upgrade Based On Planned Acquisition By Fifth Third; 19/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Introduces Card-free ATMs; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion at Navy Pier Opens for Business; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Financial Merger Will Result in a Total Chicago Deposit Market Shr of 6.5%; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 % Renewable Power

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $103,720 activity.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 47,921 shares to 856,383 shares, valued at $46.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,269 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Ltd holds 340,547 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 120,513 shares. First Corporation In reported 1,542 shares stake. Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Amica Retiree Med has 2,928 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr invested 0.08% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 11,112 were accumulated by Wealthquest. Meeder Asset, Ohio-based fund reported 251,419 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.02% or 514,137 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Brandes Investment Lp holds 0.05% or 82,891 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 4.98M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 4.25 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Asset One reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

