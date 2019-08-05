Maryland Capital Management Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Take (TTWO) Market Value Rose While Miracle Mile Advisors Trimmed Position

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 52,696 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, down from 60,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $121.69. About 1.41 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,428 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.82M, up from 18,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S CASP.PA MONOPRIX CEO SAYS AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COMPLEMENTS OCADO DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Raven Connected Car Solution Launches on Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11; 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive; 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 27/03/2018 – Coupe Says Sainsbury Service Is Faster Than Amazon (Video); 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 4,185 shares to 157,380 shares, valued at $37.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,379 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

