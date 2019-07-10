Mary Scully Insider Trading for 541 Shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (HBMD); GAM HOLDING AG ORDINARY SHARES NAMEN AKT (GMHLF) Shorts Raised By 17.63%

GAM HOLDING AG ORDINARY SHARES NAMEN AKT (OTCMKTS:GMHLF) had an increase of 17.63% in short interest. GMHLF’s SI was 164,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.63% from 139,500 shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 63 days are for GAM HOLDING AG ORDINARY SHARES NAMEN AKT (OTCMKTS:GMHLF)’s short sellers to cover GMHLF’s short positions. It closed at $4.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

As shown in the Washington-based Security and Exchange Commission, a public report for the purchase of 541 shares of Howard Bancorp Inc by Mary Scully was filled. Mary Scully is right now a CEO of the Pinksheet-listed company. The legal report was filled on July 10, 2019. The bought shares were acquired at average $12.9 a share, and are worth $6,990 US Dollars. The regulatory filing shows that Mary Scully now owns about 0.74% of the Maryland-based company’s market capitalization

The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 2,386 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 16.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp

Analysts await Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 160.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.1 per share. HBMD’s profit will be $4.96 million for 14.08 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Howard Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Howard Bancorp, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gru Plc owns 1,949 shares. Pnc Service Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 9,031 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc reported 773 shares. Citigroup reported 3,290 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 202 shares. 443,302 are owned by Brown Advisory. Northern Trust Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 141,767 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 302,797 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Lc has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Banc Funds Com Ltd Liability Co holds 199,687 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.33% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Patriot Ptnrs Group Ltd Partnership has 13.11% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD).

More notable recent Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Howard Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Details – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cross Country, Kelly Services, Howard, Meridian and American International – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. Jobs Growth Roars Back: Winners & Losers – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Announces $7M Stock Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Howard Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Conference Call Details – Business Wire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance services and products to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company has market cap of $279.06 million. The firm offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 46.77 P/E ratio. It also commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $25,145 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Arnold Richard G. bought $25,145.