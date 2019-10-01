Marvin & Palmer Associates Boosted Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Stake; Zynga (ZNGA) Shareholder Caxton Associates LP Cut Holding by $2.95 Million as Valuation Rose

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 7,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 37,924 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, up from 30,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $157.73. About 1.25 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 38.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 491,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 778,970 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 5.46M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zynga launches new ‘adventure puzzle’ game – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zynga (ZNGA) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Hottest Investment Sector of the Year Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Count on These 3 Video Game Stocks for Superb Gains – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zynga Is Doing The Right Thing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.25M for 48.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “August Employment Level Reaches New Low At US Railroads – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Very Mixed Reactions to Saudi-Attack Oil Price Spike in Transportation Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

