Marvin & Palmer Associates Increased Position in Veeva Systems (VEEV) by $392,688 as Market Value Rose; Tobam Decreased Position in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) by $1.25 Million

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 2,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 46,644 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56 million, up from 44,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $144.72. About 793,709 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C

Tobam decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 87.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 10,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 1,469 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182,000, down from 11,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 493,041 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Adds Female Board Members in Post-Scandal Makeover; 09/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Creates ‘Culture and Community Department’ in Wake of Sexual-Misconduct Scandal; 29/05/2018 – GALAXY TO REMAIN PASSIVE INVESTOR IN WYNN RESORTS: LUI; 15/03/2018 – Steve Wynn May Seek to Sell His 12% Stake in Wynn Resorts–Update; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Elaine Wynn’s ‘Withhold-The-Vote’ Campaign Against Director John J. Hagenbuch Is ‘Misguided’; 16/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Elaine Wynn Also Released Claims Against the Co and Kim Sinatra; 23/03/2018 – Galaxy to Buy Steve Wynn’s Stake in Wynn Resorts (Video); 08/03/2018 – WYNN – AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT ARUZE USA WILL NOT CONSIDER ITSELF A PARTY TO AMENDED & RESTATED STOCKHOLDERS AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MADDOX TO REFOCUS VEGAS LAKE RESORT ON HIGH ROLLERS; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts 1Q Rev $1.72B

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $150.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,785 shares to 66,758 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Veeva Quality & Regulatory Summit to Feature Top Consumer Goods, Chemical, and Cosmetics Companies – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Food For Thought Regarding Veeva’s Future – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Veeva Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:VEEV) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 53 shares. Advsr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 436,143 shares. 1.02M are owned by Fred Alger Management Inc. First Republic Management invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity holds 155,001 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 8,694 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 7,258 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration reported 14,100 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.09% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Andra Ap has 0.17% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 37,100 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has 38,708 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 3,318 shares. Iberiabank, a Louisiana-based fund reported 1,527 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 12.12M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 69,373 are owned by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank. Cim Mangement stated it has 3,942 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 471,641 shares. Hm Payson reported 650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,396 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 1,638 shares. Guardian Life Of America, a New York-based fund reported 273 shares. Nomura Asset Company Limited reported 17,545 shares stake. Creative Planning holds 11,968 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Com invested in 3,315 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Rech Glob Invsts has 0.09% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 2.28 million shares. Raymond James Financial Serv holds 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 17,236 shares.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.22M for 24.06 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.