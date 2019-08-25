Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Upped Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding by $510,390; Stock Value Rose; Resmed (RMD) Share Value Rose While North Star Asset Management Boosted Stake

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 59.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 27,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 17,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $132.18. About 517,965 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $800 MLN; 23/04/2018 – UBS Lifts Target Price on Resmed to US$104/Share From US$96; 23/04/2018 – DJ ResMed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMD); 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 6.7% to A$12.75/Share by Credit Suisse; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Lifted 19% to A$14.36/Share by Morgans; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Net $110.1M; 06/04/2018 – Company Profile for ResMed; 22/05/2018 – ResMed Studies Show Remote Monitoring and Automated Resupply Improve Adherence to PAP Therapy; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Rev $591.6M; 15/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 5.31 million shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23,935 shares to 78,018 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,692 shares, and cut its stake in Perrigo Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

