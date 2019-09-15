Marvin & Palmer Associates Lifted Stake in Ametek (AME) by $1.72 Million as Share Price Rose; Regents Of The University Of California Position in Texas Instruments (TXN) Lowered by $741,000 as Valuation Rose

Regents Of The University Of California decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $746,000, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 2.09M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Ametek Inc. (AME) by 43.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 19,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The hedge fund held 62,927 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 43,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $90.7. About 755,410 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dubuque Fincl Bank reported 109,247 shares. Cibc Asset Inc accumulated 0.09% or 134,808 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Com has 2,310 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 2,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 8,028 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Communications stated it has 173,126 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Prtn Group Inc Limited Liability Com owns 931,344 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd holds 0.11% or 991 shares in its portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt invested in 2,579 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.2% or 23,194 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Inc has invested 0.2% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 781,491 were reported by Jennison Ltd Llc. Marshall Wace Llp reported 3,693 shares. Financial Architects reported 0.01% stake. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.98 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $150.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,785 shares to 66,758 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

