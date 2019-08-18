Marvin & Palmer Associates Holds Holding in Texas Instruments (TXN); Mycio Wealth Partners Boosted Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Holding by $897,765; Market Valuation Declined

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 3.83 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 59,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 641,863 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18 million, up from 582,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 1.18M shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Serv reported 8,870 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Regions Financial owns 178,825 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Invesco holds 10.71 million shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc holds 260,570 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 79,647 shares. Bailard Inc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 76,788 shares. Boys Arnold Com owns 0.62% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 38,979 shares. Willis Inv Counsel reported 91,065 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 7,395 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Karpas Strategies Lc has invested 2.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gideon Cap Advsrs stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Finance Management Limited Partnership reported 1.05M shares. Profund Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Century Cos stated it has 1.37 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Anchor Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 18,040 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 15,505 shares. Pggm Investments owns 8.48 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 12,800 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Verition Fund Mgmt Llc invested in 0.02% or 25,696 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 8.28 million shares. Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc holds 87,866 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Advisory Ser Ntwk Lc holds 0% or 325 shares.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 41,732 shares to 29,543 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 24,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

